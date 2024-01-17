This organization is awarding scholarships to college students

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Puerto Rican Parade is currently accepting applications for its 2024 scholarship fund program.

The program provides financial assistance to Central Florida GED holders, high school seniors, and college students to help them reach their academic goals.

The program said that the scholarship was created to identify and provide financial support to students entering or already in a college institution.

Read: Ronald Powell, former Saints, Florida Gators linebacker, dead at 32

Students who win will be granted $2,000 per year.

The students who are interested in applying must meet the following requirements:

Be a GED holder, high school senior student, or currently attending an accredited college institution, technical college or

Plan to enroll in a full-time accredited college or university

Demonstrate potential for academic and leadership success within the community

Indicate extracurricular activities, including but not limited to sports and community activities

Show academic performance (minimum unweighted 3.0 grade point average)

Complete a required 1,000-word essay in Spanish or English in one of the prompts

Read: Princess of Wales in hospital after abdominal surgery

Interested candidates must submit their application by 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Click here for more information about the scholarship.

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in downtown Orlando on April 27, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group