This weekend: Brevard County residents to get special discount in ICON Park

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Those living on Florida’s Space Coast will get a special deal this weekend.

ICON Park recently launched its Great Florida Road Trip, an interactive game on The Wheel that spotlights popular destinations across the state.

Each weekend in August will be dedicated to a city represented in the game.

Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 is Space Coast/ Cape Canaveral’s weekend.

To celebrate this staple destination in the Sunshine State, here’s what residents will get:

Guests from any zip code within Space Coast and Cape Canaveral will get admission to The Wheel plus the new interactive game for $10 -- make sure you have a valid ID as proof of residence.

Guests will have access to education booths and videos from ICON Park’s new attraction.

There will be a raffle to win a gift basket for travel lovers with hotel stays, attraction tickets, and more.

Florida’s Space Coast is best known for its history with NASA and one of its most popular attractions, the Kennedy Space Center.

The best thing -- it is located just 45 minutes east of Orlando.

