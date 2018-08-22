0 This weekend: Fundraiser for wounded Orlando officer Kevin Valencia

ORLANDO, Fla. - You can help raise money for a wounded Orlando police officer at a community event this weekend.

The Bleeding Blue Fundraising Event will raise money for Officer Kevin Valencia, who continues to recover at an Atlanta rehabilitation facility six weeks after he was shot in the head.

The event is Sunday, Aug. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Post Time lounge in Longwood. Organizers are asking for a $10 donation.

The event will include performances from several bands, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and more, organizers said.

Valencia was shot in the line of duty June 11 while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff in which four children and the suspect, Gary Lindsey, died.

Officers said Lindsey shot Valencia through the door of the home at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal.

Please continue to pray for Officer Kevin Valencia, who was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty on June 10. He is undergoing several surgeries this week.



To help, go to https://t.co/GfxTWL7pgt



There's also a fundraiser in Seminole County this weekend. pic.twitter.com/A6acDwekK3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 22, 2018

Valencia’s road to recovery is long, but he is already beating the odds.

After more than two weeks at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Valencia was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta in late June after showing signs of improvement.

“I know they said he was not expected to live, but he actually wasn’t, so the fact that his moving and responding is truly a miracle,” Valencia’s wife Meghan said about two weeks after the shooting. “You choose to spend the rest of your life with this person. The idea that that can still happen – no words can even express how ecstatic I was.”

