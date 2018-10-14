Thousands celebrate ‘Come Out With Pride' parade in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people filled Lake Eola Park for the second-to-last day of Come Out with Pride Orlando.
“The Most Colorful Parade” is the biggest of the week-long events this year.
Several dozen companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade, which lasted more than two hours and kicked off with representatives from the Orlando Police Department.
Numerous people noted their surprise at how large the event had grown this year.
“I think this may be the biggest Come Out with PRIDE parade we’ve had,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “I’ve actually learned about some organizations I didn’t know we had in Orlando.”
WFTV Channel 9 also took part in the festivities, with anchors Martha Sugalski and Jorge Estevez representing the station.
SPOTTED: @JEstevezWFTV and @MarthaSugalski in the @OrlandoPride parade reppin’ @WFTV! Nearly two hours into the parade and it was still going strong! pic.twitter.com/vOwiEtr5ut— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 13, 2018
After the parade, a rally was held in the amphitheater, with performances and fireworks following.
No words how amazing our city is. Orlando I ❤️you! Happy Pride! 🌈🌈🌈 @JEstevezWFTV @ChiefJohnMina pic.twitter.com/Hbyzzxwqee— Martha Sugalski (@MarthaSugalski) October 13, 2018
