Thousands of Central Florida college students return to campus Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of local college students are attending their first day of the fall semester Monday.

Students told Channel 9 they are excited about getting back to class and meeting old new friends.

The new school year comes as the University of Central Florida is also seeing some big changes.

UCF is officially a member of the Big 12 conference.

A landmark move that’s expected to enhance the university’s national profile and provide opportunities for UCF student-athletes to compete at the highest level.

Another change is causing controversy and is out of the university’s hands.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB-266 into law.

It prohibits public institutions from spending federal or state dollars on “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” programs.

The governor said the universities will be required to follow the state law and not the policies of private accreditation institutions.

DeSantis said the new law will ensure universities are accountable for their actions and could lead to the firing of staff and administrators who break the law.

University administrators worry about how this new law will impact students who take advantage of their DEI scholarships and grants.

