Thousands gather at Lake Eola for Fireworks at the Fountain celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. - City officials said thousands of people packed Lake Eola Park and downtown Orlando streets for Fireworks at the Fountain.
Red, white and blue fireworks lit up the sky over Lake Eola while people watched in awe from below.
The heat and humidity didn't stop people from coming out to see the show.
Joshua Kuhn dressed up as an eagle to show his patriotism and was quite popular, with kids stopping him to ask for pictures.
"I just really enjoy dresing up and showing my love for America," said Kuhn, who didn't mind posing for the photos. "Anything that'll make their Fourth more enjoyable."
The fireworks began at 9:15 p.m. and went on for about 15 minutes.
