Threat posted on social media after 1st week back to Timber Creek High School

ORLANDO, Fla. - Extra security will be placed at Timber Creek High School Monday after a threat was posted on social media, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The high school on Avalon Park Boulevard has been in session for one week.
“Timber Creek High School families, I want to let you know that we have notified law enforcement of a social media post that was brought to our attention containing a possible threat to our school. District police and our law enforcement partners have identified the student who made the post,” officials posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Deputies and school officials said they take any kind of threat seriously.
“I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always a top priority. We will take full action against any individual making threats against our school. The student code of conduct will be applied, and consequences can include expulsion and arrest,” the post read.
Officials also said on the Facebook page that they “will have an additional law enforcement presence on campus.”
School officials are asking parents to remind their children that they can report threats to an adult at school or call the SPEAKOUT hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
