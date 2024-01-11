Lockdown lifted after threat made to elementary school in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said an elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was made to the school.

UPDATE:

Deputies said the school is clear and the lockdown has been lifted.

Original report:

Officials said the threat was made to East Marion Elementary School on NE 14th Street Road.

Deputies said officials and law enforcement have placed the students on lockdown until deputies can ensure there are no threats to the students and staff.

Watch: Man dies, 3 others injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne

Officials are asking Parents to not come to the school to pick up their children at this time.

Deputies said school officials will notify parents once everything is clear.

Watch: Crash tears car in two, witnesses blame young driver

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the school to gather more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group