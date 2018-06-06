Three astronauts blast off to ISS

A Soyuz rocket launched Wednesday morning, sending three new crew members to the International Space Station.
The rocket blasted off from Kazakhstan at 7:12 a.m.
According to NASA, the crew is from the United States, Russia, and Germany. The crew includes Russian Sergey Prokopyev , American Serena Auñón-Chancellor, and German Alexander Gerst.
The module is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Friday. When it arrives, the crew members of Expedition 56-57 will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the International Space Station, NASA said.
