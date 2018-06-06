  • Three astronauts to blast off to ISS Tuesday morning

    By: Kevin Williams

    A Soyuz rocket is set to launch Wednesday morning, sending three new crew members to the International Space Station. 

    The launch, which will happen in Kazakhstan, is set for 7:12 a.m.

    The crew is from the United States, Russia, and Germany.

    The module is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Friday.

