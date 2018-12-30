3 men shot in Tangelo Park, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men were shot in the Tangelo Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in front of 7713 Udine St.
Deputies found a 39-year-old and 44-year-old man lying in the street who had been shot multiple times.
Both men were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one with critical injuries.
A third man was driven to Dr. Phillips Hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, deputies said.
Deputies believe all three men were shot in the same location.
Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.
Deputies said they have no reason to believe any suspects are at large.
