Three suspects in custody after burglary chase crash kills driver on I-95 exit ramp

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three suspects involved in a burglary are in custody after they crashed into another vehicle while fleeing, causing the death of the other driver.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place yesterday at the I-95 exit ramp to US-1.

The suspects were wanted for a burglary in St. Johns County.

The identities of the suspects involved in the crash have not been revealed.

The investigation into the crash and the burglary is ongoing.

