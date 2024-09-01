Three tropical areas to monitor in the upcoming week

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are no big changes to the three areas that we’re watching.

Channel 9′s Kassandra Crimi tracks some movement near the coast of Texas, where there is an area of disorganized showers and storms.

It should linger near the coast through most of next week.

Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible.

We could see some slow development, but only a 20% chance over the next seven days.

Another tropical wave off the coast of Africa will move very slowly into the upcoming week.

If any development happens, it will happen very slowly.

The area that currently has the potential to develop into something tropical is nearing the Caribbean.

There’s a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

We could see our next tropical depression form next week once it moves past the Lesser Antilles.

