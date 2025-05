MARION COUNTY, Fla. — T’Storm Warning has been issued for western Marion Co. including Ocala until 5:30 pm.

Movement is to the north at 25 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail.

A few strong storms remain possible through mid-evening across Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group