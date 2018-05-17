Thursday thunderstorms & more showers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:30 a.m.
Thursday will bring more rain and storms to an already-soaked Central Florida.
The morning commute could include a few showers, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields. However, the greatest threat for showers and storms will be in the afternoon.
Shields said there is a 70 percent chance some of the storms could be strong or severe.
Thursday will mark the fourth day Central Florida has seen heavy rain or thunderstorms, causing isolated flooding and even a minor tornado Monday in Brevard County.
We had almost HALF A FOOT of rain yesterday in Apopka!
