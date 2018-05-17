  • Thursday thunderstorms & more showers

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:30 a.m.

    Thursday will bring more rain and storms to an already-soaked Central Florida.

    Related Headlines

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    The morning commute could include a few showers, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields. However, the greatest threat for showers and storms will be in the afternoon.

    << Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

    Shields said there is a 70 percent chance some of the storms could be strong or severe.

    Watch WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27 from 7 to 9 a.m. to get weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes with certified meteorologist Brian Shields and traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

    << Traffic tracker: Beat the gridlock and get road detours here >>

    Thursday will mark the fourth day Central Florida has seen heavy rain or thunderstorms, causing isolated flooding and even a minor tornado Monday in Brevard County.

    Photos: Damage from waterspout in Merritt Island

    Send us your weather pics using #stormalert9

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thursday thunderstorms & more showers

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Bang bang bang!': Shoppers panicked by deadly police shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    UCF students to give free bionic arms to children with missing limbs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms to diminish overnight; Thursday, seventh stormy day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wet, active weather pattern continues