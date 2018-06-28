  • Earlier showers Thursday, more sweltering heat: Stay a step ahead

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thursday will bring another active afternoon of thunderstorms and temperatures well into the 90s.

    According to certified meteorologist Brian Shields, there is a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms will start firing in the early afternoon or even the late morning, Shields said.

    The high will reach 92 degrees, with the heat index at 100 or higher.

