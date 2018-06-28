ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thursday will bring another active afternoon of thunderstorms and temperatures well into the 90s.
According to certified meteorologist Brian Shields, there is a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms will start firing in the early afternoon or even the late morning, Shields said.
Early start to some of the storms again. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/EiEKmmlp6m— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 28, 2018
Spotty showers will be around by late morning - mainly west. I'm tracking the storms, the weekend, and the 4th of July - on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/6vG7SEcN33— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 28, 2018
The high will reach 92 degrees, with the heat index at 100 or higher.
Shields said the weekend will be hot, but storm chances slightly decrease. See what's in store for your weekend: Watch 5-day forecast from Severe Weather Center 9
Beat the heat...come to Florida! pic.twitter.com/YxOu05EVVV— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 27, 2018
Reminder!!!!!☀️🐶🐱🐽🐰🐔 pic.twitter.com/MhkjyJ1qMA— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2018
