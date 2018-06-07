  • Thursday thunderstorms; what about the weekend?

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More showers and storms are rolling into Central Florida.

    Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Some of those storms could be strong.

    Shields said temperatures should stay in the upper 80s, with a high of 88.

    Thursday night into Friday morning should be dry. The chance for showers and storms sticks around into Friday and the weekend, Shields said. 

