Thursday thunderstorms; what about the weekend?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More showers and storms are rolling into Central Florida.
Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Some of those storms could be strong.
Shields said temperatures should stay in the upper 80s, with a high of 88.
Thursday night into Friday morning should be dry. The chance for showers and storms sticks around into Friday and the weekend, Shields said.
