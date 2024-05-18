Ticket Act: US lawmakers look to combat deceptive prices and fake tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a bipartisan push in Congress to protect people from purchasing fake tickets.

The “Ticket Act” would ban the sale of tickets that a seller doesn’t actually own, which is sometimes referred to as “speculative ticketing.”

The Ticket Act would also require the total price of an event ticket to be displayed upfront.

Republicans and Democrats support the Ticket Act in both chambers.

The bill is now set to be discussed by a Senate committee in July.

