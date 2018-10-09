Time is almost up: Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Florida's mid-term elections.
Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said a steady stream of people have come in to register since Monday.
“There are people who are coming in or they're bringing their friends or family members to do voter registration, but I expect it to be steady but slow in terms of numbers,” said Cowles.
Through the weekend and Monday, the flow of voters was steady. Registrations now come directly from the driver's license offices and from third-party registration organizers.
“At the very end, we'll see these third-party groups come in and they'll drop off their stacks of forms. And just Saturday, one group walked in and dropped off 1,100,” said Cowles.
Voters now have the option to come to an election supervisors' office, have them print your ballot and vote.
Max Kuerth and his wife did just that.
“I found out we can vote while we're here. So we're just going to go ahead and vote instead of doing the absentee ballot,” said Kuerth.
Cowles said because of the close Senate and governor's races, he expects about a 10 percent or more increase in registration and turnout over 2014.
