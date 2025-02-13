Tips sought about damage, possible headstones missing from Florida cemetery

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding out what happened to the grounds at Mason-Denver Cemetery.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a complaint alleged that damage was found at the private Denver Road cemetery in Crescent City. There is also a possibility that headstones were removed.

Putnam County cemetery damage Detectives are investigating reports of missing headstones at Mason-Denver Cemetery in Crescent City. (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives examined the grounds Wednesday and say it is still not known if any graves were disturbed. The sheriff’s office says there are reports of possible missing headstones, but no one has come forward yet.

The property owners have provided some information, but the facts in this case are still being determined.

Anyone with information about the property or any information the person who cleared the land is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app.

Tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if they lead to an arrest.

