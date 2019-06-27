Tire fire causes 30-foot flames, heat damage to business in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters said a fire that started in a pile of tires behind a car shop sent flames shooting more than 30 feet into the air early Thursday morning.
Firefighters said they arrived at the business on West Colonial Drive near Pine Hills Road around 2:15 a.m.
They said they were able to knock down the flames before they spread to the business or surrounding homes. Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire.
But, firefighters said, the blaze burned so hot that it caused extensive heat damage to the inside of the business. They said the roof and sides of the building are also warped due to the heat.
The state fire marshal is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
RIGHT NOW: @OCFireRescue watching for hot spots after a big pile of tires went up in flames off Colonial & Pine Hills Rd @WFTV --> Live details into the investigation 5AM-9AM pic.twitter.com/2dnS6aOvqG— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 27, 2019
