Tired of Christmas ham? 135 options for dining out on the holiday.

As it turns out, most people don’t want to cook on Christmas Day. In fact, DoorDash reported that Christmas Day is its busiest for food delivery. The implication here is that restaurants are open for business on that day, otherwise what restaurants would DoorDash be delivering food from?

In 2019, a data report from Toast said only 19% of restaurants were open for Christmas, seeing the biggest surge in customers around 7 p.m. But those nationwide numbers may not apply in the Orlando area since given that Central Florida gets a lot of travelers during the December holidays — many staying at area hotels and expecting meal options on Christmas Day like any other day.

Even if the percentage holds true here, more than 1,000 restaurants will be open Christmas Day in the area. Visit Orlando data shows that in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties combined, there are 5,424 restaurants with seating.

