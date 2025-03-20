Tissue? These Central Florida cities made the list for worst places to be during allergy season

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re sneezing more lately, you’re not alone. Allergy season is in full swing.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation just released its list of “Allergy Capitals,” with Wichita, Kansas, coming in at No. 1 for the third year in a row.

Locally, Orlando is ranked 34th on the list, while Daytona Beach is 47th.

The report looks at pollen levels, medication use, and access to specialists.

Data shows over 100 million Americans are affected during this time each year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group