Object found at Titusville H.S. designed to 'simulate an explosive device,' police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville High School was evacuated Thursday after a suspicious package was found nearby, police said.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in about 8 a.m. and investigators said the device was a hoax.
>>>Read more Brevard County news<<<
Police said the device was clearly designed to “simulate an explosive device.”
Authorities said they are concentrating on finding the person responsible for planting the device.
Titusville police tweeted that "All students and faculty are safe."
The FBI will be assisting police in the investigation.
“We will be aggressively working this investigation to identify who is responsible for this incident because it was a tremendous drain on public safety resources", said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
Watch the news conference below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}