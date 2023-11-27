Titusville man dies after being shot by Citrus County deputies in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Titusville man is dead after being shot by Citrus County deputies.

It follows a chase that ended in Marion County.

Citrus County deputies said Skyler Wentworth sped away from a traffic stop in Hernando on Friday night.

Deputies said he then threw a black bag from his car, which they later learned contained pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Deputies chased him 10 miles into Marion County.

Then, they say he got out of his car holding a rifle.

That’s when deputies shot and killed him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, which is typical in these cases.

