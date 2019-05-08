  • Titusville man faces charges after allegedly impersonating officer, threatening man with gun

    By: Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man said he now fears for his life after he answered his front door and came face to face with a gun.

    Titusville police said Alexsey Yanenkov claimed to be a member of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office to threaten a man with a gun on his front doorstep.

    Related Headlines

    The victim, who said he's known Yanenkov for a decade, was too shaken up to speak to Channel 9 on camera. "I am fearing for my life going through post-traumatic stress ever since this happened," said the victim. "I'm on medication (because) my anxiety is so high."

    The suspect stuck to his claims in court Wednesday, telling a judge that he's an undercover police officer in south Florida. 

    Police said Yanenkov is already a two-time convicted felon. 

    "I'm definitely in fear for my life if he does get out," said the victim. 

    Yanenkov faces charges of impersonating an officer, assault and attempted burglary.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories