Titusville man faces charges after allegedly impersonating officer, threatening man with gun

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man said he now fears for his life after he answered his front door and came face to face with a gun.
Titusville police said Alexsey Yanenkov claimed to be a member of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office to threaten a man with a gun on his front doorstep.
The victim, who said he's known Yanenkov for a decade, was too shaken up to speak to Channel 9 on camera. "I am fearing for my life going through post-traumatic stress ever since this happened," said the victim. "I'm on medication (because) my anxiety is so high."
The suspect stuck to his claims in court Wednesday, telling a judge that he's an undercover police officer in south Florida.
Police said Yanenkov is already a two-time convicted felon.
"I'm definitely in fear for my life if he does get out," said the victim.
Yanenkov faces charges of impersonating an officer, assault and attempted burglary.
