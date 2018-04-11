  • Titusville man guilty of murdering 2 neighbors to be sentenced Wednesday

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man found guilty of killing two of his neighbors and seriously injuring a third will be sentenced Wednesday in a Brevard County courtroom.

    William Woodward was found guilty of murder in January of the 2012 slayings.

    Woodward said he was just trying to protect his family because the victims had been threatening him for months.

    A judge has denied a motion for a new trial.

    Woodward faces up to life in prison.

