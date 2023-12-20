Titusville pharmacist to be sentenced Wednesday for selling opioids without prescription

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sentencing is scheduled Wednesday for a well-known Titusville pharmacist.

Basil Itani, 46, accepted a plea after he was accused of selling powerful drugs for cash.

As part of a plea agreement in a federal indictment, prosecutors revealed that both the Titusville Police Department and DEA conducted nine “buys” of controlled substances at the Itani Family Pharmacy.

Police say those purchases happened through a confidential source after hours at the pharmacy from January through May of this year.

Itani pleaded guilty to dispensing a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of oxycodone and methadone in an unauthorized manner - and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

The count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

The deal also dismisses the other counts in Itani’s federal indictment and stipulates he will not be charged with committing any other federal offenses known to the U.S. Attorney’s Office related to the conduct that gave rise to the plea agreement.

