Titusville police release new video of deadly officer-involved shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police released new video on Thursday from a deadly officer-involved shooting from February.

Police released some videos last month that show the shooting of Trimarea Charles.

The release of the video came after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the shooting was “lawful and justified.”

His mother, Samantha Charles, watched the videos of the shooting before it was released to the public and was emotional during a news conference afterwards.

Investigators said Trimarea Charles started a violent confrontation with one officer, picked up a handgun he had dropped, then ran armed toward another officer and a neighboring home.

Channel 9 is reviewing the new video and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

