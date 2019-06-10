Titusville police warn residents after large bear roams neighborhood Sunday

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Police in Brevard County said a curious bear made a visit to a Titusville neighborhood Sunday morning.
The black bear was seen climbing fences and roaming near Harrison Street.
Titusville police are worried that some people will get too close to the bear.
They tweeted a warning strongly urging people to stay away.
Officers are patrolling that neighborhood and advised residents not approach the wild animal.
Titusville Police have confirmed several bear sightings within the city. Officers are patrolling affected areas and neighborhoods and are strongly advising residents to STAY AWAY and DO NOT APPROACH this wild animal. STAY SAFE TITUSVILLE! pic.twitter.com/Rsj8MMtcg2— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) June 9, 2019
