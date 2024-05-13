Today: City of Orlando to vote on rate hike for residents’ stormwater fees

ORLANDO, Fla. — City of Orlando could soon adopt a plan to raise homeowners’ stormwater fees.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday afternoon.

Officials said those rates have been flat since 2008 and are considering the fee increase to address the demand on the city’s infrastructure.

The tiered rate hike would happen over the next four years.

Some residents could see a jump of 46% as early as next year, with additional increases through 2028.

Today’s Orlando City Council meeting starts at 2 p.m.

