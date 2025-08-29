TODAY: Community center reopens in Melbourne following July roof collapse

MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than a month after wicked weather caused significant damage to a community recreation center in Melbourne, city officials are ready to welcome back residents.

It was July 22 when an intense afternoon storm led to a partial roof collapse at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center.

All 20 people inside at the time, including some children, made it out safely.

The center, located on Bruce D. Buggs Street, will partially reopen on Friday morning.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., the City of Melbourne announced on social media.

Friday’s activities will include pickleball, an open gym, and evening basketball for kids.

For more information about the Joseph N. Davis Community Center, call 321-608-7460.

