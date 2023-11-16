TODAY: Food giveaway in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in and around Melbourne will have a chance to pick up food items free of charge Thursday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, plans to distribute fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Organizers will hold the event at Eddie Lee Taylor Park, located at:

3316 Monroe Street, Melbourne, Florida 32901

The distribution event begins at 11:30 a.m.

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share reminds guests that the event will be drive-thru style only.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

