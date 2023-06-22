TODAY: Free food giveaway in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Palm Coast area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Thursday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution will be hosted in conjunction with Inspiration of Hope Community Resources.

The June 22 event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, located at:

75 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164



Food availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The distribution event will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

See the map below for event location:

