TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to decide fate of bill that would ban social media for many kids in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday is the deadline for Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign a proposed social media bill.

It would ban children under 16 in Florida from using some social media platforms and force companies to create age verification systems.

The governor has expressed concern over parental rights and potential legal challenges.

Last week, DeSantis indicated the bill was not ready and said as a parent, he believed the state shouldn’t be cutting parents out of the decision to allow teens on social media.

House Bill 1 — Online Protections for Minors — was filed on Jan. 5 and handed over to DeSantis on Feb. 23 after being passed by state lawmakers.

