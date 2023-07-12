TODAY: Lake County Schools Hiring Day

TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County Schools will host Hiring Day, the district’s largest annual recruitment effort, on Wednesday.

District officials said there are more than 100 jobs available for teachers and bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

Of the 82 open teaching positions, the greatest need exists in the fields of math, science, language arts, elementary and special education.

Lake County Schools said other job opportunities include:

Behavioral Analyst, BCBA

Mechanics

School Counselors

Speech Language Pathologists

School Psychologists

Teacher Assistants

Upholster Technician

Hiring Day will be held at Mount Dora High School, located at 700 N. Highland Street in Mount Dora.

The July 12 event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who attend are asked to pre-register. You can do so by clicking here.

