Local

TODAY: ‘Loud noises’ expected during police training near Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live or work near Downtown Orlando, you may hear loud noises and spot several police officers on Friday.

But the Orlando Police Department said you likely needn’t worry.

That’s because OPD will be conducting a training exercise at the Cherokee School on South Eola Drive.

The drills are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and expected to run through 5 p.m.

The department said it’s part of an ongoing effort to ensure officer preparedness and public safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read