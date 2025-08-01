TODAY: ‘Loud noises’ expected during police training near Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live or work near Downtown Orlando, you may hear loud noises and spot several police officers on Friday.

But the Orlando Police Department said you likely needn’t worry.

That’s because OPD will be conducting a training exercise at the Cherokee School on South Eola Drive.

The drills are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and expected to run through 5 p.m.

The department said it’s part of an ongoing effort to ensure officer preparedness and public safety.

The Orlando Police Department's Training Unit will be conducting a training exercise at the 500 block of South Eola Drive (The Cherokee School) from 8am to 5pm tomorrow, August 1.



Residents and community members in the area may notice a large police presence and hear loud noises… pic.twitter.com/3lKquh12u9 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 31, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group