TODAY: OneBlood, Bonefish Grill offer deals to reel in blood donors

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been on the fence about donating blood — maybe you’ve told yourself you’re too squeamish, or just short on time — here’s a perk that should make it easy to roll up your sleeve.

OneBlood said that your good deed of giving blood can save up to three lives.

Today, the not-for-profit is out for blood, and for many good reasons.

For one, every two seconds, there’s someone in need of a blood transfusion.

But if you’re still iffy about committing, OneBlood has an added perk for you to donate on Thursday.

And despite the incentive, there’s nothing “fishy” about this deal.

Area Bonefish Grill restaurants have once again teamed up with OneBlood to support its mission of health, well-being, and scientific research.

[𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟐] Bonefish is hosting a blood drive near you! 🍽 Come join us and help save lives.



All donors will receive a $10 Bonefish Grill Coupon, a $20 eGift Card, and a OneBlood Gift.

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be parked outside several Bonefish Grill locations in Central Florida.

Those who donate will receive:

$10 Bonefish Grill dining certificate

$20 eGift Card

One Blood water bottle

Wellness Checkup (including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening)

Today’s Big Red Bus locations and times include:

The Villages: 3580 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3580 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Viera: 2251 Town Center Ave, Suite 129, Viera, FL 32940, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2251 Town Center Ave, Suite 129, Viera, FL 32940, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ocala: 4701 SW College Road, Ocala, FL 34474, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4701 SW College Road, Ocala, FL 34474, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kissimmee: 7801 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34747, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

7801 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34747, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Winter Garden: 3279 Daniels Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

After all, who doesn’t love a perk? And the best one you’ll get is knowing you might end up saving a life.

For more information or to book an appointment, click here.

