Today: Seminole County Animal Services offering $5 rabies vaccines, microchipping

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is offering half-price rabies vaccines and microchipping on Wednesday.

Appointments aren’t necessary, and walk-ins are welcome between 2 and 7 p.m.

To participate, owners need to bring a photo idea and all dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Dogs and cats must also be at least 4 months old and in good health.

During the event, rabies vaccines and microchipping will be $5 each.

Read: Happy birthday, Publix: 9 things to know about the Florida-born grocery chain

Officials said the microchips include a pre-paid one-year registration.

SCAS is located at 232 Eslinger Way in Sanford.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group