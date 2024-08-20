This morning: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch another rocket from our Space Coast Tuesday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift with 22 new Starlink satellites in tow before deploying them into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink’s network of satellites is used to expand the company’s global internet system.

Liftoff is scheduled from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:20 a.m.

Targeting Tuesday morning for Falcon 9 to deliver 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit from pad 40 in Florida → https://t.co/VK0CBIRC3h — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 20, 2024

