TODAY: SpaceX set to launch rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning for another rocket launch on Florida’s Space Coast.

Crews are readying the Falcon 9 rocket for a Friday morning liftoff.

It will carry and deploy 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit; 13 of those will have direct-to-cell capabilities, SpaceX said.

The satellites are used to expand the company’s global internet network.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 10:19 a.m.

When it happens, you can watch the rocket launch by clicking here.

