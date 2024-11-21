Today: SpaceX set to launch rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for another launch from our Space Coast.

The company plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites in tow Thursday morning.

The batch of 24 satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit and used to expand Starlink’s global high-speed internet network.

READ: Port Canaveral navigates growth as improvements are made

Liftoff is scheduled for 11:07 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Targeting Thursday, November 21 for a Falcon 9 launch of 24 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/oMNegRr6Jr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 20, 2024

Following separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster will land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

When it happens, you can watch the rocket launch on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group