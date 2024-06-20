Local

TODAY: SpaceX will try third time to launch Falcon 9 rocket

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will try again Thursday to get a Falcon 9 rocket off a launch pad along Florida’s Space Coast.

The SES ASTRA 1P mission will send a communications satellite into orbit.

The company postponed the launch Wednesday because of uncooperative weather.

It was the second time that the launch was pushed back.

Liftoff for Falcon 9 is now scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

