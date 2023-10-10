Today: Thousands of Citizens policyholders face deadline to respond or face rate hike

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Citizens Property Insurance policyholders must decide if they want to make a change to their insurance coverage by the end of the day Tuesday.

For years, Citizens has tried to manage growth by returning some policyholders to the private market.

But the catch is if your premium goes up by 20 percent or less you have no choice but to make the switch. However, if it costs any more than that you can opt out and choose to remain with Citizens.

Policyholders can choose online here, or by contacting their agent listed on the takeout offer letter.

According to a company spokesperson, Citizens is contacting agents and policyholders who received an offer but have yet to respond.

