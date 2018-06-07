  • Toddler found wandering Ocala apartment complex in diaper, mother arrested

    By: Myrt Price

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County mother is facing charges because police say her 1-year-old child was wandering around an Ocala apartment complex alone, wearing only a diaper.

    A neighbor found the child Wednesday and then tried to find her mother for nearly an hour.

    Related Headlines

    Once officers found her, they said Tajeda Jenkins claimed she left the toddler in the care of a 7-year-old child. 

    Police said she later claimed a neighbor was supposed to be watching the child.

    The neighbor told police that wasn't true.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler found wandering Ocala apartment complex in diaper, mother arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms dominate Orange & Osceola; chance for funnel clouds to develop

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘You shot her down like a dog': Recording details interrogation of Markeith Loyd

  • Headline Goes Here

    Demings resigns as Orange Co. sheriff to meet mayoral election requirement

  • Headline Goes Here

    15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane