Toddler found wandering Ocala apartment complex in diaper, mother arrested

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County mother is facing charges because police say her 1-year-old child was wandering around an Ocala apartment complex alone, wearing only a diaper.
A neighbor found the child Wednesday and then tried to find her mother for nearly an hour.
Once officers found her, they said Tajeda Jenkins claimed she left the toddler in the care of a 7-year-old child.
Police said she later claimed a neighbor was supposed to be watching the child.
The neighbor told police that wasn't true.
