Tonight: Orlando residents can weigh in on proposed stormwater fees rate hike

ORLANDO, Fla. — City of Orlando residents will have a chance to learn more about a proposal to raise stormwater utility rates.

An open house is set to take place Wednesday night in Orlando.

The city said rates haven’t changed since 2008.

Last month, Channel 9 told you officials are considering increasing those fees to address the demand on the city’s infrastructure.

PREVIOUS: Annual ‘stormwater utility fees’ could rise 46 percent for some city of Orlando residents

The proposed tiered increase would happen over the next four years.

If approved, it would affect all residents across the city.

READ: Orlando business owner pleads guilty to $57M investment fraud scheme

Those currently paying the highest fees could see a jump of 46% as early as next year, with additional increases through 2028.

Residents can ask questions and voice concerns at Wednesday evening’s meeting.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. at Orlando City Hall.

READ: Funeral home presented wrong body for viewing, family says

City officials are expected to vote on the the proposal next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group