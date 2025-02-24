Tonight: Rocket scheduled for liftoff from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is gearing up for another launch on the Brevard County coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to send 21 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday night.

Thirteen of them will be equipped with direct-to-cell technology, SpaceX said.

The satellites will continue to expand the company’s global internet network.

Liftoff is scheduled for 11:26 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on Monday night’s planned launch.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group