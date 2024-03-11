Top Disney theme park executive announces departure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The lead executive at The Walt Disney Co.’s theme park creative think tank is departing the company.

Barbara Bouza, president of Walt Disney Imagineering, via social media posts, announced she will leave her role “this month” after leading the division since December 2021. Her announcement states Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn is leading the division, but does not clearly state if Vaughn is her successor in the role.

Bouza’s post cites quite the roller coaster of events since she joined the company in 2020.

