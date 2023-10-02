A top exec exits Tupperware to join another local public firm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The departure of Senior Vice President Madeline Otero was announced by Orlando-based manufacturer Tupperware Brands Corp. in a Securities & Exchange Commission filing on Sept. 12, and according to a TopBuild Corp. filing with the SEC on the same date, she will join its team as vice president and chief accounting officer in mid-October.

TopBuild, headquartered in Daytona Beach, is an insulation installer and distributor — and like Tupperware, one of just 21 publicly traded companies in the region.

In its Sept. 12 8-K filing, Tupperware stated: “Ms. Otero’s decision to resign from the company was not due to any disagreement with the company, its management or the board of directors on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices. The company is in the process of engaging a consultant to provide coverage of the accounting function and to work closely with Ms. Otero to ensure a smooth transition of her responsibilities.”

