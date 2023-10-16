Torchy’s Tacos delays 1st local restaurant opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos has delayed the opening of its first local restaurant.

Success Foods Management Group LLC — which does business as Torchy’s Tacos — said in an announcement it will not open its Altamonte Springs restaurant at 999 N. State Road 434 on Oct. 25 as previously announced. The location is poised to be the restaurant chain’s second Florida location.

The chain said it did not have a new opening date to replace the former one. A reason for the delay was not immediately available.

